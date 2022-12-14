Serena Williams translates tennis success into booming business venture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Success runs in Serena Williams' blood.

The 41-year-old tennis legend who announced her retirement in August is wasting no time in growing Serena Ventures, a company focused on diversity. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion started Serena Ventures in 2014, working with businesses that have founders from underrepresented groups.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In March, the company raised $111 million for an early-stage venture capital fund created to support diverse founders in technological industries. Prior to her retirement, Williams told Bloomberg that she is motivated to run a billion-dollar fund someday.

“I like to be good at what I do,” Williams said.

What companies does Serena Ventures work with?

Serena Williams' booming business, Serena Ventures, backs a bunch of diverse companies, such as the weight-loss app Noom, crypto company Nestcoin Holding Ltd. and nude barre, which produces bodywear for all.

She also deals with a marketing partnership with Cash App.

What is Serena Williams' net worth in 2022?

Serena Williams' net worth is estimated to be $260 million in 2022, according to Forbes.