Serena Williams Withdraws From Wimbledon After First Round Injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Serena Williams withdrew in the opening round of Wimbledon after suffering an apparent injury in her match Tuesday.

We're heartbroken for you, Serena.



Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vpcW1UN78s — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

The match ended at 3-3, and Williams walked off the court in tears after retiring.

Williams has been on the quest for her 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court's record for major singles titles. This is only the second time in Williams' career that she has been forced to retire in a major match. Williams had previously announced that she won't compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.