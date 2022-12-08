Seventh Heaven: Chaminade-Madonna Gets Blowout Victory for 7th State Football Title

In the first season of new classifications for the Florida High School Athletics Association, the Chaminade-Madonna Lions made quick work of their opponent yet again in the state championship game.

The Lions took a commanding lead into the half and cruised to a 48-14 win Thursday over Clearwater Central Catholic at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee to bring the Class 1M state title back to Hollywood.

Chaminade-Madonna (13-0) got on the board just over one minute into the game when quarterback Cedrick Bailey found wide receiver Joshisa Trader for the five-yard touchdown. The lead became 14-0 when Lions running back Davion Gause scored from 16 yards out.

In the second quarter, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith came down with a one-handed catch in the end zone to make it 21-0 Lions. CCC (12-2) would block a field goal attempt and have the ball on the 11-yard line, but Chaminade-Madonna was able to get a stop on fourth down. Bailey would connect with Smith for a 24-yard touchdown pass and the Lions took a 28-0 lead into the half.

After the Marauders scored to open the third quarter, Chaminade-Madonna scored on a 10-yard run by Gause and a 11-yard run by wide receiver Duane Thomas to put the game away. Freshman running back Bryant Junius scored as time expired to cap the scoring.

Bailey finished the game 16 of 24 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Smith led all receivers with 104 yards on six catches with two scores while Gause led all rushers with 189 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

The win gives the Lions its seventh state title all-time while the school has played in seven straight state championship games, winning five of them.