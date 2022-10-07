Several South Florida High School Unbeatens Stay Perfect After Week 6

As the 2022 high school football season reached its halfway point Friday, a combined seven teams in Miami-Dade and Broward had perfect records.

At least three of those teams would remain perfect by the end of their games.

Miami Central, the fourth ranked team in the nation with a 5-0 record entering their game against rival Miami Northwestern, made quick work of the Bulls as the Rockets jumped out to an early 28-0 lead and coasted to a 42-7 victory. They will host Miami Norland next week in a district matchup.

In a battle of the unbeatens, the Columbus Explorers improved to 7-0 on the season with a 21-6 win over Homestead. Columbus will travel to face Doral Academy next Friday.

Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (5-0) will stay undefeated since they were on a bye week. They face Somerset Academy Key on Thursday, October 13.

St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 6-0 on the season with a 24-6 win over Fort Lauderdale Dillard. The Raiders face Fort Lauderdale High at home next Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy traveled to Jacksonville and beat Bishop Snyder 35-6. The Lions face NSU University School at home next Friday.

Miami Westminster Christian took their 5-0 record on the road to play Miami Florida Christian.