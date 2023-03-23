She's Got Drive on the Green: Meet the 9-Year-Old Golfer Representing South Florida in Major Competition

There's nothing sub par about Larissa Wheelless. At just 9 years old, the young golfer is a talent for the ages.

“I love it because I have a lot of fun and I also love winning trophies," Wheelless said.

Wheelless lives in Miami and she lives and breathes golf. She has drive on and off the green and has the accolades to prove it.

“I have like 20 trophies and 60 medals," Wheelless said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She's now hoping to add another medal to her collection as she's headed to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in Augusta, Georgia on April 2, just days before the Master's Tournament.

It's a big deal as she is the only girl in the 7 to 9-year-old age group representing Florida.

“I feel that I have a lot of fun and I also try to concentrate a lot," Wheelless said.

The talented athlete has a scholarship with the Jim Mclean Golf School at the Biltmore Golf Course and practices four days a week.

“I practice for like three hours a day," Wheelless said.

Wheelless has been playing golf for about five years, but it all happened by chance.

NBC 6 Larissa Wheelless at the Jim Mclean Golf School

“We were living in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and we had to drive a long way for a dance class. When we got to the dance class, the teacher said she wasn’t going to have class that day because there was only one kid. We drove to a golf course and we never looked back," said Hayes Wheelless, Larissa's father.

Wheelless started winning tournament after tournament, and her parents, Paola Ramirez and Hayes Wheelless, have been supporting her dreams ever since.

“She loves it and we’re just nurturing what she says she wants which is to be one of the best golfers out there," Hayes Wheelless said.

At about 52 inches tall, Wheellees has her short and long game down pat. She described what she's most looking forward to at this upcoming competition.

“My favorite event is driving because I love to watch the ball go super far," Wheelless said.

She also had tips on how she's preparing.

“I take my wedge everywhere," Wheelless said.

The golf enthusiast also has a lot of other interests off the green.

“I also do wake surfing, wakeboarding, tennis, drums and I also do the dirt bike," Wheelless said.

Her parents say they're proud of her dedication and how far she's come.

“The pride and it gives me goosebumps even just thinking about what she’s accomplished and how much fun we’re having," Hayes Wheelless said.