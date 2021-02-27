miami hurricanes

Simms, Dawes Help Clemson Win 5th Straight as Tigers Down Miami Basketball

Isaiah Wong led Miami (7-15, 3-15), which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting

Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and Clemson beat short-handed Miami 66-58 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Clemson took the first double-digit lead of the game during a 6-0 run to make it 57-44 with 9:17 to go. Miami scored the next 10 to get within three points at 5:16 but the Hurricanes only made one more field goal the rest of the way.

Dawes made all four of his 3-point attempts, and Simms and Hunter Tyson added three each as Clemson hit 11 of 22 from distance and shot 49% overall.

Tyson finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Clemson (15-5, 9-5 ACC). Coach Brad Brownell picked up win No. 200 at Clemson.

Isaiah Wong led Miami (7-15, 3-15), which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Wong scored 20-plus for the ninth time this season, including 29 on Wednesday in an 88-71 loss to No. 11 Florida State.

Anthony Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Elijah Olaniyi added eight points and nine rebounds.

Miami announced Harlond Beverly (back) and Chris Lykes (left ankle) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“We’re trying our best. That’s all I can ask,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.

The Hurricanes go to No. 15 Virginia on Monday and return home to face Boston College on Friday.

Clemson is scheduled to play at Syracuse on Wednesday and host Pittsburgh on Saturday to conclude its regular season.

