Simone Biles brings out epic outfit for husband's final NFL home game

Olympic legend Simone Biles was back at Soldier Field for Thursday's home finale against the Seattle Seahawks, and her outfit took center stage.

Biles, who is married to Bears safety Jonathan Owens, made sure to let her fandom fly with her wardrobe choice for the game, rocking an outfit covered with pictures of Owens in his Bears uniform:

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Gymnast Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In his first season with the Bears, Owens has 40 total tackles, along with a forced fumble, an interception and two defended passes. In 56 career games with the Texans, Packers and Bears, he has 267 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Owens traveled to Paris to watch Biles compete in the Olympics, watching as his wife took home three gold medals and a silver medal as she added to her incredible career resume.

Biles has captured seven Olympic gold medals in her career, including medals in the team, all-around and vault competitions in Paris.