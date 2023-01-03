Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control.
Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
During the frightening scene, players from both teams soon retreated to their respective locker rooms. With the status of the game uncertain, Bayless posted the following Monday night:
The NFL postponed the game less than an hour after Bayless’ tweet went up, but the negative reaction towards him continued to build. Athletes and fans across Twitter called Bayless out with some, including Terrell Owens, calling for his job.
Bayless posted a second tweet Monday night in an attempt to clarify his original message, saying he was “sorry” if his first tweet was “misunderstood.”
Sports
On Tuesday, Bayless went on-air for “Undisputed” without his co-host, Shannon Sharpe. Bayless made another attempted apology, but not for his original thoughts from Monday night.
“I apologize for what we are going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone, because we’re going to try to do the show pretty much as we usually do the show,” he said. “I’ll admit, I’m still pretty shook up by what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing the show today, but after barely sleeping on it, I decided to give it a try.”
You can watch Bayless’ full remarks below:
Bayless said Sharpe will return for Wednesday’s show.