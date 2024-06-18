Sports

Showdown between Sky and Fever most-watched WNBA game in 23 years: Report

According to the report, the game was the most-watched in the league since a Liberty-Comets game in May 2001

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever had another titanic showdown over the weekend, and the battle between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark made for the most-watched WNBA game in nearly a quarter century.

According to CBS data obtained by Sports Media Watch, the game averaged 2.25 million viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA game on any network since Memorial Day 2001. The game also peaked at nearly three million viewers, with Indianapolis the best performing market in the U.S.

The stars in the game performed up to expectations, with Aaliyah Boston scoring 19 points and hauling down 14 rebounds for the victorious Fever. Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 23 points, dishing out nine assists and hauling down eight rebounds in one of her best games as a professional.

Not to be outdone, Sky rookies Angel Reese (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Kamilla Cardoso (10 points, 10 rebounds) both registered double-doubles, while Marina Mabrey scored 22 points in the losing effort.

The Fever and Sky have already played two hotly contested games this season, and will renew acquaintances again on Sunday when they meet for the first time at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. Central time, and the game will be aired on ESPN.

