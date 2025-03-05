2025 NWSL season key dates: Playoffs, transfer windows, more

A new year means a new National Women's Soccer League campaign.

Last season saw the Orlando Pride capitalize on its dominance by winning the title over the Washington Spirit in a 1-0 victory. Led by the legend Marta and star Barbra Banda, Orlando will hope to repeat once again.

Fourteen teams form the league, with Bay FC and the Utah Royals entering their second seasons, respectively. In 2026, two new teams will join when Boston and Denver finalize their respective team brands and rosters.

So, when does the NWSL season start, when are the playoffs and more? Here's everything to know for 2025:

When does the 2025 NWSL season start?

The 2025 NWSL season kicks off on Friday, March 14.

When are the 2025 NWSL transfer windows?

Similar to Major League Soccer, the NWSL has a primary and secondary transfer window to allow clubs to acquire and/or sell players. Here are those dates:

Primary window: Jan 28-March 25

Secondary window: July 1-August 25

Roster freeze: October 9

Will the NWSL take a summer break?

Yes, the NWSL will be off from June 23 until August 1 as the Women's Euros and Copa America Femenina will transpire.

When is NWSL rivalry weekend 2025?

Following the mid-season break, teams will battle their rivals from August 8-10. Here are the matchups:

Houston Dash vs. NC Courage: August 8

Utah Royals vs. Kansas City Current: August 8

Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit: August 9

Orlando Pride vs. Racing Louisville: August 9

San Diego Wave vs. Angel City: August 9

Chicago Stars vs. Bay FC: August 10

Portland Thorns vs. Seattle Reign: August 10

When does the 2025 NWSL season end?

The final day of regular-season action is Sunday, November 2. All games will kick off at the same time for heightened stakes.

When are the 2025 NWSL playoffs?

After a team wins the regular season by finishing in first place, the top eight teams on the table will advance to the playoffs to play for the ultimate prize. Here are the dates for the single-elimination playoffs:

Quarterfinals: November 7-9

Semifinals: November 14-16

Final: November 22

Who won the 2024 NWSL Final?

Last season saw the Orlando Pride do the double, as the club finished first in the league table before embarking on a playoff run to win the championship in the final over the Washington Spirit.

