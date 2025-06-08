MLS

Watch: Baby runs onto field of Chicago Fire-D.C. United game

The baby was taken off the field for being offside.

By Sanjesh Singh

After a VAR check, it was ruled that a baby, in fact, cannot play in a Major League Soccer game.

During the early moments of the second half in the Chicago Fire-D.C. United game, play had to be paused as a baby ran onto the Audi Field pitch in Washington.

The baby slowly made its way toward the penalty box before being stopped and carried back to the stands.

Chicago led 4-0 at that point and ended the game winning 7-1, with Tom Barlow netting a hat-trick and four other players getting on the score sheet.

Dominique Badji scored the lone goal for D.C. United, which is 12th in the Eastern Conference at 4-6-8 and a minus-19 goal differential.

The Fire, managed by former U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter, is ninth in the conference at 7-4-5 and a goal differential of plus-six -- benefitting from D.C.'s woes.

A child also ran onto the field this season during the San Jose Earthquakes season opener at home against Real Salt Lake. Center-back Rodrigues scored in the 4-0 rout and on his way back to his position, he had to return a child back to the stands in quick fashion.

Here are key dates to know for the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign.

MLSSoccer
