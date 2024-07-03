soccer

Copa America 2024 knockout stage bracket, how to watch, schedule, more

The USMNT and Mexico will not be involved.

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2024 Copa America bracket took some intriguing twists.

Two popular teams expected to make the knockout rounds didn't even advance past the group stage. Both the U.S. men's national team and Mexico finished third in their respective groups, which wasn't enough to progress.

But there's still a decent amount of quality teams remaining. Lionel Messi and Argentina are still going strong while Brazil advanced but finished second in its group amid some disappointing play.

Here's what to know about the 2024 Copa America knockout stages:

The USMNT's hopes to advance were spoiled as they were knocked out of the Copa America tournament following a 1-0 defeat against Uruguay.

What is the Copa America 2024 knockout stage bracket?

The Copa America does not have a round of 16 because it has fewer teams competing in the tournament, so it goes straight to the quarterfinals. Here's the bracket:

QUARTERFINALS

  • Argentina vs. Ecuador
  • Venezuela vs. Canada
  • Panama vs. Colombia
  • Uruguay vs. Brazil

SEMIFINALS

  • Argentina/Ecuador vs. Venezuela/Canada
  • Panama/Colombia vs. Uruguay/Brazil

FINAL

  • Argentina/Ecuador/Venezuela/Canada vs. Panama/Colombia vs. Uruguay/Brazil

What is the Copa America 2024 knockout round schedule?

Here's the full schedule up until the final:

QUARTERFINALS

  • Argentina vs. Ecuador: Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
  • Venezuela vs. Canada: Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
  • Panama vs. Colombia: Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT
  • Uruguay vs. Brazil: Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

SEMIFINALS

  • Argentina/Ecuador vs. Venezuela/Canada: Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
  • Panama/Colombia vs. Uruguay/Brazil: Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

FINAL

  • Argentina/Ecuador/Venezuela/Canada vs. Panama/Colombia vs. Uruguay/Brazil: Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

How to watch the Copa America 2024 knockout stage games

Copa America knockout games will be broadcast in English on FOX, while Univision and TUDN will carry matches in Spanish.

Where is the Copa America 2024 tournament?

The Copa America is being held in the United States. The final will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

USMNT legend Tim Howard discusses if Gregg Berhalter is the right coach to lead the United States men's national soccer team.

