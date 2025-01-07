Elon Musk has expressed interest in buying Premier League's Liverpool, his father says

Elon Musk's father says his billionaire son has expressed interest in buying English soccer club Liverpool.

The Premier League club is privately owned by Fenway Sports Group, which has not indicated it wants to sell but has accepted external investment in the past.

Errol Musk, in an interview with Times Radio, acknowledged that the Tesla CEO has shown an interest in the six-time European Cup champions.

“Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it,” Errol Musk said. “He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I.”

He also said: “I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price.”

When contacted by The Associated Press, a spokesperson for FSG said there was “No truth to these rumors.”

In September 2023, FSG sold a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Dynasty Equity.

At that time, FSG president Mike Gordon said: "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.”

Under FSG, Liverpool has re-established itself as one of the leading clubs in Europe. The Merseyside club won its first English league title in 30 years in 2020 — one season after winning the Champions League title. It leads the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Errol Musk said they have relatives in Liverpool and that “we were fortunate enough to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with us — my family."

Elon Musk has gotten himself involved in British politics since the center-left Labour Party was elected in July. Musk has used his social network, X, to call for a new election.

On Monday, Starmer condemned “lies and misinformation” that he said are undermining British democracy, in response to a barrage of attacks on his government from Musk.

