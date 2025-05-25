CONCACAF

Gotham FC defeats UANL Tigres to become first CONCACAF W Champions Cup winner

The 32-year-old striker Gonzalez secured the win with a goal in the 82nd minute for the NWSL team.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Spain international Esther Gonzalez scored a late goal as Gotham FC defeated the UANL Tigres 1-0 on Saturday to win the first edition of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

The 32-year-old striker Gonzalez secured the landmark win with a goal in the 82nd minute for the NWSL team.

Earlier, Pietra Tordin, Payton Linnehan, and Olivia Moultrie scored as the Portland Thorns beat Club America 3-0 to secure third place in the tournament.

Tordin opened the scoring just before half-time, Linnehan added a second in the 52nd and Moultrie sealed the win in the 81st.

Gotham FC defeated Club America 3-1 on Wednesday to advance to the final, while Tigres, who lost in the Mexican Clausura quarterfinals, defeated the Portland Thorns 2-0 in their semifinal.

The W Champions Cup is the region's annual women’s club championship and will serve as the qualification event for the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, which launches next year.

Hayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CONCACAFSoccerNWSL
