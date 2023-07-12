Lionel Messi

Hard Rock launches new Lionel Messi chicken sandwich ahead of Inter Miami debut

Messi is expected to play his first game with Inter Miami next week

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lionel Messi is bringing a new flavor to Miami.

Before the global star makes his MLS debut with Inter Miami on July 21, fans can try one of his favorite meals at Hard Rock Cafe.

Hard Rock International announced Wednesday that a new item was joining its menu -- “Made For You by Leo Messi," the Messi Chicken Sandwich. The taste is inspired by one of Messi's favorite Argentinean dishes growing up -- Milanese-style chicken.

Inter Miami Jun 28

Inter Miami make managerial splash, reunite Leo Messi with former coach Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino

Lionel Messi Jun 22

Ticket prices for Messi's expected Inter Miami debut reach ridiculously high levels

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The crispy Milanese-style chicken breast is topped with melted provolone cheese, herbed aioli, fresh tomatoes and arugula on a toasted artisan bun. 

You can order the Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining worldwide.

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessiInter Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us