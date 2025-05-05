Boasting Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba in 2025 can still do wonders for a team.

Inter Miami is now ranked as one of the world's most valuable soccer teams, according to CNBC's latest list, marking a significant trajectory for a Major League Soccer team founded in 2018.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Of the top 25 most-valued clubs around the world, Miami ranked No. 22 with a value of $1 billion. Owned by David Beckham, Jorge Mas and Jose Mas, the club collected $185 million in revenue in 2024.

The figure isn't as high as major European teams on the list, which is mainly due to Miami's stadium size. Chase Stadium has a capacity of just 21,550, the lowest of the ranked clubs.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Right above Miami at Nos. 20 and 21, respectively, are LAFC and Los Angeles Galaxy, the final MLS teams in the ranking.

Despite the starpower at Miami's disposal, why are the two Los Angeles franchises ranked higher? For one, the Southern California market outweighs South Beach. Sponsorships and revenue also play a factor, which is why LAFC tops their counterparts despite being newer and Galaxy's record of MLS Cup titles.

But with Messi turning 38 this summer, will Miami rank among the top 25 much longer? There's a chance if Messi stays another year or two, with the incoming stadium change being key, per CNBC's Michael Ozanian.

"Next season, Inter Miami is moving into a new stadium," Ozanian stated. "The stadium will be owned by the city, but Inter Miami is going to control the economics. That is, they're going to get the lion's share of revenue and also cover day-to-day operating expenses.

"Ideally, what Inter Miami would love is for Messi to stay on another year or maybe even two in the new stadium. That'd be the best of both worlds. But at the very least, what they're hoping to do is get a big increase in revenue from higher ticket sales and higher sponsorships and more non-Major League soccer events at their new stadium."

Messi also has value in road games as fans of opposing teams line up to see one of soccer's greatest in person, something not expected at one point during his days in Europe.

But with MLS' broadcasting revenue not the greatest since it's behind a paywall with Apple TV, the league will have to hope Messi's tenure has a long-term effect on fans across the league.

"...In terms of global viewership, appeal, brand interest, all those big categories that drive revenue, Major League Soccer is just a fraction of what the European teams draw in the top leagues, whether you're talking about the Premier League, La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy, the Bundesliga in Germany, or even [Ligue 1]."

Here are key dates to know for the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign.