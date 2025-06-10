FIFA and Global Citizen announced on June 9 that J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems will headline the inaugural halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup final.

The championship match will take place on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The concert, which is curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, will be available to watch for free on DAZN.com.

The halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to provide access to quality education and soccer to children around the world. A dollar from every ticket sold for all of this year’s World Cup matches this summer will go to the fund.

“From Medellín to MetLife — I’m honored to headline the first-ever halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup final,” Balvin said in a statement. “It’s a historic moment — for me, for Latin culture, and for every kid who dreams big.”

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment — to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. I can’t wait — see you at the Club World Cup final!” Tems said.

The FIFA Club World Cup will feature 32 teams from around the globe. It will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 cities around the United States. The tournament kicks off June 14.

