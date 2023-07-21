LeBron James and Kim Kardashian among celebrities at Messi's Inter Miami debut

The stars were out in South Florida on Friday night.
Soccer legend Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut as the MLS club took on Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.
Messi wasn't named in Miami's starting XI, but he did enter the game as a sub in the second half -- and what a debut it turned out to be.
The 36-year-old scored a game-winning goal in stoppage time with a world-class free kick.
The magical moment came at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in front of a sellout crowd, which included some celebrities.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in attendance to watch a fellow GOAT.
The two even shared an embrace prior to kickoff.
Speaking of GOATs, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams also came out to see Messi.
Williams had a viral reaction to Messi's goal.
Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, brought her sons Saint and Psalm, both of whom were wearing Messi Inter Miami jerseys, to the match.
They posed for a photo alongside Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed support for his new fellow Miami sports star as he attended the game with his wife Annah.
Singer Marc Anthony was spotted in the crowd as well.
And a different big-name singer, Becky G, performed the national anthem prior to the game.