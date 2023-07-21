LeBron James and Kim Kardashian among celebrities at Messi's Inter Miami debut

The stars were out in South Florida on Friday night.

Soccer legend Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut as the MLS club took on Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Messi wasn't named in Miami's starting XI, but he did enter the game as a sub in the second half -- and what a debut it turned out to be.

The 36-year-old scored a game-winning goal in stoppage time with a world-class free kick.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

The magical moment came at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in front of a sellout crowd, which included some celebrities.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in attendance to watch a fellow GOAT.

LeBron James pulled up to Miami for Messi’s debut 👀



(via @ClayWPLG)pic.twitter.com/32F4RcHSSj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 21, 2023

The two even shared an embrace prior to kickoff.

Speaking of GOATs, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams also came out to see Messi.

(L-R) Celebrity Kim Kardashian talks with WTA tennis player Serena Williams during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Williams had a viral reaction to Messi's goal.

Serena Williams was in shock😂 pic.twitter.com/qXw1njG9wn — Culers Media (@lewyball) July 22, 2023

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, brought her sons Saint and Psalm, both of whom were wearing Messi Inter Miami jerseys, to the match.

Kim Kardashian with children Saint and Psalm West arrives before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

They posed for a photo alongside Inter Miami president and co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria.

Kim Kardashian posing with David and Victoria Beckham (and Saint and Psalm) at #Messi’s debut. pic.twitter.com/YzQpd4amFO — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) July 22, 2023

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed support for his new fellow Miami sports star as he attended the game with his wife Annah.

Tua & his wife (plus baby #2) showing up for Messi’s Debut 👀🤙 #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Wl5azrsxtE — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) July 22, 2023

Singer Marc Anthony was spotted in the crowd as well.

Marc Anthony arrives for the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 21, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

And a different big-name singer, Becky G, performed the national anthem prior to the game.