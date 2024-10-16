Lionel Messi scores hat-trick, assists two in Argentina's 6-0 rout vs. Bolivia

Not that it's surprising, but Lionel Messi can still do it all in key games.

The 37-year-old forward led Argentina to a dominant 6-0 win versus Bolivia during 2026 World Cup qualifying action Tuesday.

Messi scored three goals and assisted two, contributing five goals and assists in a six-goal performance. The performance made it 846 career goals, club and country.

The Inter Miami star opened the scoring in the 19th minute, slotting the ball to the bottom right corner after being found wide open behind Bolivia's defensive line.

Argentina led 3-0 at the break thanks to a second goal via Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez. Julian Alvarez, now with Atletico Madrid, tripled the lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Thiago Almada, currently playing in Brazil after making waves in MLS, added the fourth goal in the 69th minute.

Then came Messi's brace and subsequent hat-trick, as he found the net in the 84th and 86th minutes.

Argentina recorded 14 shots on the night, with 10 on target. Bolivia had the opposite showing, mustering just four shots with one on target.

The result kept La Albiceleste atop the standings for World Cup standings, as they remain three points above high-flying Colombia, which is in second place.

Uruguay and Brazil round out the top four, with the latter in a struggling phase while Neymar Jr. continues to rehab from serious lower-leg injuries.