The new Major League Soccer season is almost here.

With the 2025 season kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 22, all 30 teams are unveiling jerseys the week prior to build on the hype.

"Each jersey tells a unique story, honoring the rich history and heritage that make every MLS club special," Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products, said. "From the custom design elements for each team to the distinctive visual identity of every club, these jerseys represent more than just a uniform—they are a symbol of the passion and pride that define MLS and its fans."

Additionally, Apple TV has created custom sleeve patches and logos for each team that will be placed on the kits.

Here's a team-by-team look, in order of unveiling:

Inter Miami

Miami maintains its usual pink for the home kit, this time with a Euforia style.

LAFC

LAFC is known for its black and gold home kit. This time it'll have a white and gold away kit, moving on from last season's light green shade.

Charlotte FC

Charlotte dropped "The Fortress" kit, primarily black with three horizontal white lines along the shoulders and two blue lines across the front neck.

New England Revolution

The Revolution's home kit pays homage to the flag of New England, with green being the standout color.

Paying homage to the flag of New England. 🌲@NERevolution’s 2025 secondary jersey: https://t.co/u3SUr2l6IE pic.twitter.com/OM2Ej8b4Io — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025

Orlando City

Orlando maintained its purple look for the home kit.

The perfect storm. 🌩️



Wear @OrlandoCitySC’s new kit in rain or shine: https://t.co/A4pMSubsB3 pic.twitter.com/0WEy3OGr0o — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025

Philadelphia Union

The Union are switching to a lighter shade of blue, this time opting for an electric-style home jersey.

New York Red Bulls

Last year's runner-ups will don a stone-themed tan kit.

Columbus Crew

One of the more unique additions, the Crew are going for scary hours with their "Goosebumps" design.

Austin FC

Green doesn't leave Austin's home kit.

FC Dallas

FC Dallas' latest kit goes for an Inferno theme, inspired by a fan group.

Fueled by the fans. 🔥@FCDallas is ready for their 30th season: https://t.co/KeQ6bW1pNW pic.twitter.com/rIeR2hnvhU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025

NYCFC

Here's NYCFC's 10th-year kit, which keeps its light blue with orange around the neck.

Additional release dates:

Vancouver Whitecaps: Feb. 13

Atlanta United: Feb. 14

Sporting Kansas City: Feb. 14

St. Louis City: Feb. 14

Nashville: Feb. 15

This story will be updated. Check back for updates...