These five MLS teams are the best fits for Neymar

Another one of soccer's icons could soon join Major League Soccer.

Brazilian star Neymar has become the recent subject of a potential transfer to the United States, with the Chicago Fire being one of the teams heavily interested due to having his "Discovery Rights."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Having those rights doesn't mean Neymar, currently with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, is a lock for Chicago, as was the case late last season when Germany star Marco Reus spurned Charlotte FC to join the eventual MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy.

Chicago, from Neymar's perspective, doesn't make much sense anyways. The Fire have not made the playoffs since the 2017 season -- finished last in the East this past season -- and have brought in former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter to rectify things. Banking on a soon-to-be 33-year-old now-injury-prone Neymar to turn the tide doesn't feel like the right option.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But which MLS teams do? Let's look at five, ranked in no particular order:

Inter Miami

Starting with the obvious, you can't discuss Neymar to MLS without mentioning Inter Miami. The well-known problem is that Miami no longer has the designated-player spots needed to accommodate Neymar. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are just a few key names who came from overseas, but fitting Neymar into the puzzle to make the Barcelona reunion happen doesn't seem likely given the league's rulebook. Miami has found ways to get around rules before, though...

Orlando City

If it's not Miami, Neymar could go to the next closest location. Orlando, which finished as the No. 4 seed out East and had a decent playoff run, recently lost up-and-coming winger Facundo Torres to Brazil. Orlando will have to replace his capabilities somehow, but it doesn't have many stars that would elevate the team alongside Neymar. Luis Muriel was a popular signing from overseas, but the 33-year-old seems to be almost out of fuel. Nicolas Lodeiro and Martin Ojeda are other key attackers in the team.

LAFC

Following the recent success of their rivals Galaxy, LAFC will need to improve on the margins next season. The signing of French star striker Olivier Giroud yielded almost no fruit, as he went scoreless in 14 MLS appearances since his arrival. LAFC has also been linked to Giroud's countryman Antoine Griezmann, but Neymar could also fit in a similar role playing behind the striker or on the wing, where Denis Bouanga is also a focal point. LAFC narrowly finished first in the West but were upset in the playoffs. Maybe a star like Neymar fits its current window and can help revive Giroud's form.

New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls infamously made a historic playoff run last season, reaching the MLS Cup Final as a No. 7 seed, the lowest ever to do so. They fell short to the Galaxy, but some foundations may have been laid if they can build on that properly, despite the recent loss of left-back John Tolkin to the Bundesliga. But if the front office can find a way to pair Neymar with Emil Forsberg and Lewis Morgan while finding an adequate replacement for Tolkin, they could be in the contending mix once again.

Columbus Crew

The Crew may not be the big-market move Neymar seems destined for, but it could make sense from a playstyle and success perspective. Columbus under Wilfried Nancy have been one of the best MLS teams, always being present in title talks both within the league and in international competitions. Nancy's 3-4-2-1 formation would allow Neymar to float as an attacking midfielder alongside Diego Rossi with star striker Cucho playing in front of him. Unlike Chicago's cloudy future, Columbus could be an underrated shout to give Neymar a strong chance to add trophies to his resume.