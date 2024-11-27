NWSL

NWSL's BOS Nation considering name change after public backlash

The initial branding announcement drew public backlash for its campaign that was seen as transphobic and misogynistic

By Sanjesh Singh

BOS Nation, the newest expansion team of the National Women's Soccer League, could soon change its name.

After announcing its name in October, the team said Tuesday it is considering a name change as it launched a process to “seek out, listen to, and reflect on” input on its name from fans, supporters and “a group of advisors assembled to reflect a diverse range of voices and perspectives.”

The initial announcement transpired on Oct. 15, but the branding aspect drew public backlash for its "Too Many Balls" campaign that was seen as transphobic and misogynistic.

With cameos from former and current male Boston athletes, such as Tom Brady, the campaign said there were "too many balls in this town."

The club issued an apology a day later, acknowledging its mishap with the campaign that caused hurt.

"We fully acknowledge that the content of the campaign did not reflect the safe and welcoming environment we strive to create for all, and we apologize to the LGBTQ+ community and the trans community in particular for the hurt we caused," the team wrote in a statement posted to X.

Posts about the campaign were later removed from its social media platforms.

The club's website directs supporters to a link where they can fill out a form to provide feedback. The team will also host dedicated fan forums for additional feedback that have already begun, as well as assembling brand advisors with the option to provide nominations.

The team is slated to begin play in 2026.

