‘Return Mbappe to PSG': Fans react to Real Madrid's 2-0 loss to Liverpool

Madrid's woes with Kylian Mbappe continued Wednesday at Anfield

By Sanjesh Singh

Life at Real Madrid continues to be the opposite of smooth sailing for Kylian Mbappe.

The French star has looked extremely ordinary since joining the Spanish giant from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, which continued Wednesday at Anfield.

Madrid went away to Liverpool in Matchday 5 of UEFA Champions League play, where the Reds came away with a robust 2-0 win.

Carlo Ancelotti's side did not have Vinicius Jr., with Federico Valverde at right-back and Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler playing in unorthodox positions as wide midfielders.

Still, Mbappe missed a penalty and did not resemble any superstar qualities he's exhibited in years past. Though Mo Salah also botched a penalty for Liverpool, Arne Slot's side won thanks to second-half goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Here are the best reactions from social media:

The result moved Liverpool atop the league phase after having won all five games with 12 goals scored and just one conceded.

Madrid dropped to 24th with two wins and three losses. It is the last possible spot for knockout play, though there are three league games left to climb the ladder.

This article tagged under:

UEFA Champions LeagueSoccer
