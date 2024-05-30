Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani retired from international soccer on Thursday, three weeks before the start of the Copa America.

The 37-year-old Cavani, a mainstay for Uruguay for the past two decades, had been selected by coach Marcelo Bielsa to play in the tournament that starts June 20 in the United States.

“I decided to step aside, but I will follow you with my beating heart forever in the same way that I used to do when I got to play with this beautiful shirt,” the Boca Juniors striker in a message posted on Instagram.

Cavani scored 58 goals in 136 matches for Uruguay.

“I want to dedicate my time to this new stage of my career and give everything wherever I go,” the former Paris Saint Germain star said.

Cavani also played for Napoli, Manchester United and Valencia.

He played at the past four World Cups. His last match with the national team was in Uruguay’s 2-0 victory over Ghana in the first round of the 2022 World Cup.

