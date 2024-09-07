USMNT loses to Canada 2-1 in international friendly

The post-Gregg Berhalter era began with a loss.

The U.S. men's national team fell to Canada 2-1 Saturday in a game where Berhalter assistant Mikey Varas coached the Americans.

Canada, under American head coach Jesse Marsch, came out with a point to prove. The team brought more energy in the opening minutes and pressed the U.S. relentlessly, to which the Americans didn't have consistent answers for.

It's how Canada scored its two goals on the day, the first coming in the 17th minute via winger Jacob Shaffelburg.

Shaffelburg, who had a stellar Copa America tournament over the summer, slotted home a left-footed shot after U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardoso cheaply gave the ball away in a dangerous area.

The U.S. still tried to build up from the back or go over the top to striker Folarin Balogun, but neither route provided much success.

Canada earned its second goal early in the second half, similar to its first. This time it was veteran defender Tim Ream who easily gave the ball away in the USMNT's own defensive third.

Star Canadian striker Jonathan David and Cyle Larin combined to take a 2-0 lead in the 58th minute off the mistake.

It didn't take the U.S. long to eventually answer back, though. Substitute midfielder Luca de la Torre curled in a shot in the 66th minute after fellow midfield sub Aidan Morris miraculously retained the ball in the penalty box with a spin move.

It marked de la Torre's first goal for the U.S., but it wasn't enough. The next best chance for the U.S. came in the dying minutes when a midfield turnover saw substitute striker Haji Wright feed fellow sub Ricardo Pepi in transition, but the latter's effort went right at Canadian goalie Maxime Crepeau.

Both teams could've had more goals given each side missed two big chances, per FotMob, but Crepeau and young U.S. goalie Patrick Schulte held firm between the sticks.

Canada tallied 17 total shots on the day with seven on target, while the U.S. had eight total and five on target.

The U.S. just couldn't get the ball to stick up top with Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman all relatively quiet, and it didn't help that the midfield and defense couldn't retain the ball at a decent level.

Cardoso, Yunus Musah and Brendan Aaronson, the three starting midfielders, all were substituted. Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams are not in the September squad.

The U.S. will hope to end its September run on a positive note when it faces New Zealand at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

