USMNT falls to Switzerland 4-0 for first 4-game losing streak since 2007

The United States gave up four goals in the first half and looked unprepared for next year's World Cup, getting routed by Switzerland 4-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night as the Americans lost their fourth straight game for the first time since 2007.

Dan Ndoye scored in the 13th minute, Michel Aebischer in the 23rd, Breel Embolo in the 33rd and Johan Manzambi in the 36th. The Americans have lost four consecutive home games for the third time and first since 1988.

Switzerland won its third straight match and extended the U.S. winless streak against European opponents to eight games since 2021. Fans at Geodis Park booed loudly as the U.S. gave up four goals by the 40th minute for the first time since Nov. 9, 1980, at Mexico and the first time ever at home, according to Opta.

The match was played one year and one day before the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the U.S. starts. Going into their CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, the Americans are 5-5 under Mauricio Pochettino, who took over after first-round elimination last year’s Copa America led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Gregg Berhalter.

Ndoye burst behind Nate Harriel to run onto a through pass for the first goal; Manzambi dribbled past Max Arfsten along the endline to leave Aebischer with a tap-in for the second; goalkeeper Matt Turner spilled Ricardo Rodriguez's shot to leave Embolo an open net for the third; and a mix-up when Quinn Sullivan passed to Sebastian Berhalter as the former coach's son slipped created a giveaway that led to Manzambi's first international goal.

The U.S. had not lost four straight games since a five-game skid in 2007. The Americans were missing Christian Pulisic (wanted time off); Yunus Musah (personal reason not disclosed); Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna (headed to the Club World Cup); Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun (injured); and Sergiño Dest (regaining fitness).

Turner played his first game for club or country since March 23. Berhalter started in his debut, and Brenden and Paxten Aaronson became the fourth set of brothers to start for the U.S., and the first since George and Louis Nanchoff in 1979.

Pochettino made nine changes from Saturday's 2-1 loss to Turkey, keeping only Arfsten and midfielder Johnny Cardoso. The U.S. made five changes to start the second half and Damian Downs made his debut in the 75th minute.

