The first summer games for the U.S. women's national team are now known.

Emma Hayes' side will take on China PR for two international friendlies, the team announced Monday.

Summer of Soccer incoming!



The USWNT has faced off against China 60 times, the second most of any nation besides Canada. China has taken down the U.S. in nine of those matchups, but the two sides have not met since 2023.

The first of the two games will transpire in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The second will be held in St. Louis, Missouri on Tuesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Both games will be available to watch on television via NBC's Universo and online on Peacock.

Up next for the U.S. is two international friendlies versus Brazil, the first on April 5 and the second on April 8.

The U.S. started the year playing in the SheBelieves Cup, with Hayes bringing a mix of new faces and familiar veterans to compete for a six-peat. But despite beating Colombia and Australia, the U.S. lost to Japan 2-1 in the finale to lose the tournament.

Hayes did not have several stars on the SheBelieves roster, however, such as Naomi Girma, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and more.

