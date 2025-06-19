Where to watch Mexico vs. Suriname in Gold Cup: TV, stream, more

Mexico's Concacaf Gold Cup run continues against Suriname, the smallest country in South America in both population and territory.

El Tri was on the right end of a thriller in the first Group A match, beating the Dominican Republic 3-2 in Los Angeles. Edson Alvarez opened the scoring right before halftime while Raul Jimenez added another right after halftime.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The D.R. pulled one back a few minutes later in the 51st minute, but defender Cesar Montes scored another for Mexico just two minutes after. Edison Azcona's 67th-minute goal made it a nervewracking finish for Mexico, but it held on for all three points.

Suriname was on the wrong end of a thriller in its opener, losing 4-3 to Costa Rica in heartbreaking fashion when Manfred Ugalde scoring the winning penalty in the 13th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A win for El Tri will get them closer to advancing to the knockout stage, while Suriname also needs a result to stay alive. Here's how to watch Mexico vs. Suriname:

When is the Mexico vs. Suriname game?

Mexico and Suriname will meet on Wednesday, June 18.

What time is the Mexico vs. Suriname game?

Kickoff time is set for 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT.

Where is the Mexico vs. Suriname game?

AT&T Stadium in Dallas is the venue for the action.

Where to watch the Mexico vs. Suriname game on TV

The game will be broadcast in English on FS1, while TUDN and Univision will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the Mexico vs. Suriname game online

The game will be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app. TUDN and Univision will stream the game in Spanish on its respective platforms.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick-off on June 11. These are some of the numbers and dates you need to remember.