Where to watch Spain vs. Portugal in Nations League Final: TV, stream, more

Soccer's past is about to meet soccer's future.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will face off against Lamine Yamal and Spain in the UEFA Nations League Final for the next trophy in international soccer.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Portugal won the first edition of the tournament in 2018-19, France won it in 2020-21 and Spain claimed it in 2022-23.

Ronaldo tapped home the winner in the semifinals versus Germany to seal a 2-1 win. Yamal scored twice to beat France 5-4 in a game that was 5-1 at one point.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The two rival nations have ball-dominant midfield players with some weaknesses in defense. Both also have game-changing forwards, though Spain doesn't play with a traditional striker like Portugal does with Ronaldo.

So, will Ronaldo add another international trophy to his resume and Portugal's? Or will Yamal take down another soccer great in his path to soccer stardom? Here's how to watch the Nations League Final:

When is the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final?

Spain and Portugal will meet on Sunday, June 8.

What time is the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final?

The Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany is the venue for the game.

How to watch the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final on TV

Spain-Portugal will be broadcast on Fox.

How to stream the Spain-Portugal Nations League Final online

Spain-Portugal will be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app. Vix will stream the game in Spanish.

Here are five things to know about Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's eternal Number 7.