Where to watch the USMNT vs. Costa Rica January friendly: TV, stream, more

The U.S. men's national team is back for its last friendly of January.

The USMNT beat Venezuela 3-1 on Saturday in the first of two fixtures this month, with manager Mauricio Pochettino using a squad mainly comprised of MLS players since it is not a FIFA-recognized international break.

Jack McGlynn of the Philadelphia Union opened the scoring with a cracker in the 37th minute, followed by a quick second from Charlotte striker Patrick Agmeyang two minutes later. Matko Miljevic of Newell's Old Boys in Argentina netted the third in the 64th before Venezuela got past Patrick Schulte four minutes later via Jorge Yriarte.

So, when is the game versus Costa Rica and where will it be available to watch? Here's what to know:

When is the USMNT vs. Costa Rica game?

The U.S. and Costa Rica will play on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

What time is the USMNT vs. Costa Rica game?

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Costa Rica game?

Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla., is the venue for the game.

Where to watch USMNT vs. Costa Rica on TV

The U.S. and Costa Rica game will be broadcast in English on TNT and truTV. NBC's Universo will carry the game in Spanish.

Where to stream USMNT vs. Costa Rica online

The U.S. and Costa Rica will stream in English on Max. NBC's Peacock will stream the game in Spanish.

