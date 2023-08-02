Who is Jordi Alba and what you need to know before tonight's Inter Miami game

Here comes an exciting new chapter for soccer fans in Miami, a valuable addition to the team has emerged, and ready to take Inter Miami to the next step.

Jordi Alba is the newest member of Inter Miami. Here is who he is and what you need to know before tonight's big game against Orlando City.

"There is a very good group of players, to be able to compete for the titles we play. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge, and I come to compete, to try to take Inter Miami as high as possible." Jordi Alba said during a press conference Tuesday.

So who is Jordi Alba? He is a profesional soccer player from Spain who began his soccer career as a young kid in the Barcelona Academy. Alba then moved to another Spanish team, Valencia, where he made is professional debut.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He spent three seasons at Valencia, and that is where he truly started to shine. Jordi was later brought back to Barcelona in the summer of 2012, spending 11 years at the club and winning 5 La Liga titles, and 1 Champions League. Alba eventually even became team captain. He built an immense legacy with the team, and is known for his talent and love for the game.

Now, that same star is right here in Miami, ready to play for Inter Miami. This new player shares a deep friendship with some of his not-so-new teammates. Jordi and Lionel Messi go way back. They shared many seasons together at Barcelona and are known to be good friends.

Another former Barcelona teammate, is Sergio Busquets. These three have a history playing together, which can bring a great new dynamic for Inter Miami. They understand how each other play, and with the other team players, they can come together to help the team move forward. Alba’s arrival brings an exciting new chapter for Inter Miami.

He is known for this speed and incredible attacking skills as a left back.

Surely, Jordi Alba will compliment greatly with Robert Taylor. Taylor is already having a great start in the Legues cup so far with 3 goals and 1 assist. With Alba’s excellent passing and ability to find space for his teammates, these two could make a great dynamic duo on the field.

Tonight’s game could be Alba’s debut game for Inter Miami. Fans look forward to watch him out on the field, and can’t wait to see what he has in store for our city.