Inter Miami

Who is Jordi Alba and what you need to know before tonight's Inter Miami game

Tonight Inter Miami will be playing against Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium with a new member on the team. 

By Adda Gudjonsdottir

Here comes an exciting new chapter for soccer fans in Miami, a valuable addition to the team has emerged, and ready to take Inter Miami to the next step. 

Jordi Alba is the newest member of Inter Miami. Here is who he is and what you need to know before tonight's big game against Orlando City. 

"There is a very good group of players, to be able to compete for the titles we play. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge, and I come to compete, to try to take Inter Miami as high as possible." Jordi Alba said during a press conference Tuesday.

So who is Jordi Alba? He is a profesional soccer player from Spain who began his soccer career as a young kid in the Barcelona Academy. Alba then moved to another Spanish team, Valencia, where he made is professional debut. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He spent three seasons at Valencia, and that is where he truly started to shine. Jordi was later brought back to Barcelona in the summer of 2012, spending 11 years at the club and winning 5 La Liga titles, and 1 Champions League. Alba eventually even became team captain. He built an immense legacy with the team, and is known for his talent and love for the game. 

Now, that same star is right here in Miami, ready to play for Inter Miami. This new player shares a deep friendship with some of his not-so-new teammates. Jordi and Lionel Messi go way back. They shared many seasons together at Barcelona and are known to be good friends.

Another former Barcelona teammate, is Sergio Busquets. These three have a history playing together, which can bring a great new dynamic for Inter Miami. They understand how each other play, and with the other team players, they can come together to help the team move forward. Alba’s arrival brings an exciting new chapter for Inter Miami.

Soccer

Women's World Cup 7 hours ago

These are the best players left in the 2023 Women's World Cup knockout rounds

Women's World Cup 9 hours ago

Morocco makes Women's World Cup history with 1-0 win over Colombia to reach Round of 16

He is known for this speed and incredible attacking skills as a left back. 

Surely, Jordi Alba will compliment greatly with Robert Taylor. Taylor is already having a great start in the Legues cup so far with 3 goals and 1 assist. With Alba’s excellent passing and ability to find space for his teammates, these two could make a great dynamic duo on the field.

Tonight’s game could be Alba’s debut game for Inter Miami. Fans look forward to watch him out on the field, and can’t wait to see what he has in store for our city. 

This article tagged under:

Inter MiamiOrlando CityJordi Alba
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us