Will Messi play in Argentina vs. Ecuador? What to know for Copa America quarterfinal

Messi missed the final group game with a leg injury

By Sanjesh Singh

Argentina is in the Copa America quarterfinals, but it had to get there without Lionel Messi.

After Messi played the full games versus Canada in the tournament opener and Chile right after, the 37-year-old did not feature against Peru in the final group game due to a leg injury.

It didn't matter, though, as Argentina secured first place in the group thanks to a Lautaro Martinez brace. But as the tournament winds to a close, the intensity will increase.

Next up for Messi and Argentina is a quarterfinal battle against Ecuador, which edged Mexico to advance. Here's what to know about Messi's status for the game:

Will Messi play in Argentina vs. Ecuador?

Messi will be a game-time decision, manager Lionel Scaloni said Wednesday. The team is managing his fitness and will allow for more time to pass by before making a decision.

Will Messi start in Argentina vs. Ecuador?

If Messi is able to go, he is not expected to start the game, according to TyC Sports' Gaston Edul.

Instead, Scaloni may opt for Martinez and Julian Alvarez up top.

When is the Argentina vs. Ecuador Copa America game?

Argentina and Ecuador will meet on Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m. ET. NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, is the location for the game.

How to watch the Argentina vs. Ecuador Copa America game

The game will be broadcast in English on FOX. Univision and TUDN will carry the game in Spanish.

