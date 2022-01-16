Social Media Reacts to Final Drive of Cowboys-49ers

The Dallas Cowboys ended their season in epic fashion – nearly mounting a remarkable 16-point, fourth quarter comeback against the 49ers, only the botch the final drive and not even get a chance at a hail mary toss with time expiring.

Emotions were high at AT&T Stadium and the unceremonious ending caused lots of chatter around the sports world.

Those on social media were not shy about sharing their thoughts on the game.

For some, this outcome felt all-too-familiar. Despite being tied with the 49ers for the second-most Super Bowl Championships behind the Patriots and Steelers, the Cowboys haven’t made an NFC Championship since 1995 when they won the whole league.

They sold this game on nostalgia and they got it: The Cowboys not being ready to go for a 4:30 Sunday playoff game and Mike McCarthy not knowing what to do with anything. That's the football I remember. Traditions. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 16, 2022

That’s the most Cowboys way to finish a game, ever — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 17, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys continue to find new, and ever more depressing ways to lose playoff football games. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 17, 2022

Others were left with general confusion…

They were already well within Hail Mary range. What in the world were they trying to accomplish? #Cowboys — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 17, 2022

… and a more passionate take on what should’ve happened.

This is an awful play call and awful execution for @dallascowboys



Awful pic.twitter.com/yMjoPA7MuZ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 17, 2022

Twitter couldn’t help but giddily anticipate the return of some of their favorite commentators come Monday.

Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith headed to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ZKOlcbtz7O — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 17, 2022

Stephen A. Smith pulling up to First Take tomorrow after that Cowboys loss. pic.twitter.com/HepnXmQrWD — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 17, 2022

Speaking of longtime Cowboys fan Skip Bayless, he had plenty of blame to hand out.

WHAT??????? THE UMPIRE KNOCKED DAK OVER. DAK WAS READY. THE UMPIRE WAS LATE!!! HE DID NOT DO HIS JOB QUICKLY ENOUGH. COWBOYS SHOULD'VE HAD ONE SHOT AT THE END ZONE FROM THE 20. DOABLE!!! JUST ABSURD. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

He wasn’t alone in his questioning about the ref’s handling of the final play. In the final seconds, the ref ran into the huddle of Cowboys’ offensive players.

The ref running to spot the ball for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/LV1Ga3fv7l — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 17, 2022

Blaming the ref didn't sit right with everyone though.

That’s not on the refs. The official has to touch the ball before the play can start. Terrible play call — Booger (@ESPNBooger) January 17, 2022

Still others couldn't help but question what this means for Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones. Yesterday, it was reported that head coach Mike McCarthy was on the chopping block, pending the outcome of the wild card matchup.

If the #Cowboys can't get back into this game, some tough questions are going to be fired at:



Mike McCarthy - Two years, no playoffs wins.

Dak - Too much around him on offense for this dud.

Kellen Moore - 7 points through three quarters. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 16, 2022

Jones’ supposed hand-picked successor, Kellen Moore, didn’t come out unscathed either.

First question to Kellen Moore on head coaching interviews:

"WTF was that call??" — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 17, 2022

Within minutes of the game ending, Cowboys’ defensive tackle Neville Gallimore took to twitter, asking all “hate and slander” be directed at him, not his family. Gallimore recorded three tackles and one crucial penalty for illegal use of hands in the fourth quarter that gave the 49ers a first down

I deserve all the hate and slander. Cowboys nation I let y’all down. Put it all on me, all I ask is you leave my family out of this. I played the game they didn’t. — Neville Gallimore (@Path2Greatwork) January 17, 2022

Fans in AT&T Stadium were also shown throwing things and heckling their team.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

Twitter was quick to come to Gallimore’s defense, pointing out that it’s a team effort and no single player is responsible for the outcome of the game.