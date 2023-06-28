Some fans will get priority to buy tickets for Leo Messi debut with Inter Miami

Inter Miami announced on Wednesday that season ticket members will have priority to purchase tickets for Lionel Messi's first game with the MLS team on July 21st when they face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The club said on a press release that Season Ticket members received an email on Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. ET with a link and a unique password to gain access to the offer for the match

Inter Miami deposit holders will have the next priority opportunity to purchase tickets for the Leagues Cup matches, which includes Messi's debut.

Fans will also have an opportunity to buy tickets for the other Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United on July 25th using the same method.

The Leagues Cup is a new tournament created by the MLS, LigaMX and CONCACAF to serve as an annual regional cup tournament for North America.

The first rendition of the cup was played in 2019 with just four clubs from each league in an eight-team single-elimination tournament which was won by Cruz Azul, the team Messi will face on his debut.

Starting this year, all teams from MLS and the Mexican league take part in the tournament, divided in15 groups of three clubs each.

Finally, the press release also said that the remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 29th at noon, until supplies last.