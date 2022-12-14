South Florida Schools Set to Make History During State Football Title Games

History will be made even before kickoff of the Florida High School Athletic Association’s state football championships starting Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

For the first time in the 60 seasons the state title games have been played, a Broward County school will play a Miami-Dade County school for a championship - and it will take place twice.

In Class 3M, Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (13-0) will face the Homestead Broncos (12-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday inside DRV PNK Stadium. Aquinas, the 7th ranked team in the country by MaxPreps, will look to extend its state record for titles as it goes for a 14th crown against a Homestead team playing in its first ever state title game.

In Class 2M, the Miami Central Rockets (13-0) will face Plantation’s American Heritage Patriots (13-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rockets, ranked third nationally, are going for a four straight state title and ninth in program history while the tenth ranked Patriots are going for a sixth state title all-time and hope to avenge a loss to Central in last season’s playoffs.

In Class 4M, Miami’s Christopher Columbus Explorers (13-1) will take on the Apopka Blue Darters (11-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. The 23rd ranked Explorers are going for a second state title in program history after winning for the first time in 2019.

If Columbus does win on Saturday, it would be the second time in FHSAA history that a South Florida school has won in each classification with a program. In 2019, a school from Broward or Miami-Dade won seven state titles.

South Florida has one state title already won this season after fifth ranked nationally Hollywood Chaminade Madonna defeated Clearwater Central Catholic 48-14 in the Class 1M title game last Thursday.