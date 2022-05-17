South Florida Sports Fans in Limbo With Heat, Panthers Playing on Same Day

It's a hockey night in South Florida. No, it's a basketball night in South Florida.

Wait, it's both?

For the first of what could be as many as six nights over the next two weeks, the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers will play games in their respective playoff series on the same day.

Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals and the NHL's Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs both fall on Tuesday, with the Heat playing at home in Miami and the Panthers taking the ice at home in Sunrise.

Game 2 for both teams would be Thursday with Game 4 for both teams being on Monday, May 23. If needed, Games 5 (May 25), 6 (May 27) and 7 (May 29) would be played on the same dates as well.

The Heat will be making their ninth all-time appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals against a Boston Celtics team that have previously defeated twice before in this round. Miami last beat the Celtics in the ECF during the 2020 season.

The Panthers won a playoff series for the first time in 26 years after defeating the Washington Capitals in the opening round. Now, Florida prepares for a Sunshine State showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With both the Heat and Panthers still playing, South Florida remains the only region in the country with teams still in the playoffs in each sport.