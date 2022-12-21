South Florida Stars Making College Choices During Early Signing Day Wednesday

High schools across Miami-Dade and Broward will be buzzing Wednesday as some of the top football talent in the area announce their college choices.

In its sixth year, the early signing day period runs through Friday and allows athletes a chance to sign their letter of intent and enroll in the selected college for the spring semester.

The Miami Central Rockets, which won its fourth straight tile last Friday, will see several star players sign - including defensive end and Miami Hurricanes commit Rueben Bain. Another player expected to sign a letter of intent is quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers.

The school who the Rockets beat in the Class 2M title game, Plantation American Heritage, will have several star players sign, including wide receiver and Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss. Players also expected to sign include running back and Miami Hurricanes commit Mark Fletcher and cornerback Damari Brown, with the four-star recruit expected to choose between Miami and Alabama.

Other players expected to sign include Fort Lauderdale Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams, the top ranked player in South Florida by 247 Sports and a FSU Seminoles commit, Miami Edison wide receiver and Miami Hurricanes commit Nathaniel Joseph and Miami Northwestern wide receiver and Florida Gators commit Andy Jean.

Click the links below for a list of signees to each school