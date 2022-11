South Florida Teams Advance in Opening Round of High School Football Playoffs

Some of the top programs in Miami-Dade and Broward will be moving on to the next round of the Florida High School Athletics Association football playoffs after the first round this weekend.

Here's a list of the first round scores for teams from South Florida:

Class 4M Region 3

No. 4 Santaluces vs. No. 5 Marjory Stoneman Douglas - moved to Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 4M Region 4

No. 1 Columbus 63, No. 8 Miami High 0

No. 4 Miami Palmetto 37, No. 5 West Broward 13

No. 2 Western 38, No. 7 Cypress Bay 17

No. 3 Doral Academy 50, No. 6 Somerset Academy 25

Class 3M Region 3

No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 59, No. 8 Coconut Creek 14

No. 4 Delray Beach Atlantic vs. No. 4 Plantation - moved to Monday at 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Dillard 45, No. 7 Fort Lauderdale 20

No. 3 Ely vs. No. 6 Palm Beach Dwyer - moved to Monday at 7 p.m.

Class 3M Region 4

No. 1 Homestead vs. No. 8 North Miami - Saturday at 2 p.m.

No. 5 Dr. Krop 23, No. 4 Belen Jesuit 17

No. 2 Miramar 48, No. 7 Pembroke Pines Charter 0

No. 3 Miami Southridge vs. No. 6 South Broward - Saturday at 3 p.m.

Class 2A Region 3

No. 1 American Heritage vs. No. 8 Rivera Beach Inlet Grove - moved to Monday at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons 45, No. 7 Pine Crest 0

No. 3 Calvary Christian 49, No. 6 St. Andrew's 34

Class 2A Region 4