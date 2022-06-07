South Florida's Pro Sports Teams Deliver Another Year of Postseason Disappointment

For yet another season in what has been nearly the last decade, South Florida sports fans enter another summer without having a victory parade to celebrate a world title for one of the area's four major professional teams.

The Miami Heat got the closest, finishing with the best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference and getting to the conference finals. But, not even that was enough to deliver another Finals appearance after losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

At least they got that far, though. The Florida Panthers - a team who entered the postseason with the best record in the NHL this past season - made it to the second round of the playoffs before being swept out by, of all teams, in-state rivals Tampa Bay.

But hey, at least they made the postseason. The Miami Dolphins had a decent run to end the 2021 season, but losses to awful teams like Jacksonville and Atlanta kept them from the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins followed up a playoff appearance in 2020 by...having the seventh-worst record in franchise history in 2021.

Heck, even Inter Miami continued their stretch of being one of the worst teams in the MLS in 2021 - finishing 20th out of 27 teams - by winning just three of their first 11 games to start of the 2022 season.

Needless to say, it has not been the best of times to be a fan of South Florida sports teams. Gone are the times where fans could brag about Super Bowls, NBA titles, World Series wins and even national championships in the college game.

The biggest sports story in 2022 when it comes to Miami's pro sports teams will be the fact the Dolphins are going to be celebrating the anniversary of their 17-0 season - a season that took place 50 years ago and was one season before the team's last Super Bowl title.

Fans of the Heat, Dolphins and Marlins still have plenty of championships in the past they can remind people about. The problem is that with each passing year, those memories become more and more faint for some to remember.

If you're a betting person, the odds would be the Heat and Dolphins having the best chance to end the championship drought sooner than the Panthers and Marlins, but at this point it doesn't matter.

All that matters if you're a fan of South Florida sports is that someone...anyone...wins a title soon so we can all share the glory of sweating in the summer celebrating the championships.