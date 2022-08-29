Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Mike Tyson and More: The Stars Watching Serena Williams at Her Last US Open

Serena Williams’ first match of her last U.S. Open tournament on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, packed the stadium, including many celebrities ranging from Hollywood icons like Spike Lee and Hugh Jackman to political stars like former president Bill Clinton and mayor of New York City Eric Adams.
11 photos
1/11
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Hugh Jackman, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
2/11
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Ruth Westheimer watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
3/11
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Gayle King, center, in addition to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, center right, watch Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
4/11
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Mike Tyson, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
5/11
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn looks on during the Women’s Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
6/11
Elsa/Getty Images
Actor Anthony Anderson looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
7/11
Elsa/Getty Images
Anna Wintour looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
8/11
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets looks on during the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
9/11
Elsa/Getty Images
Vera Wang looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
10/11
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Spike Lee (R) and his son Jackson Lee arrive on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
11/11
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.