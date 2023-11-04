NBC6 presents Sports Final - Fins on 6 with the analysis and reactions after the big game in Frankfurt between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, two of the powerhouses of the National Football League.
Sports anchor Sara Cardona and news anchor Constance Jones are in Frankfurt to bring you all you need to know about the game and the implications for the NFL playoffs.
