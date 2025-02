The wait is officially over for the St. Thomas Aquinas boys basketball team.

After 24 years, the Raiders are headed to the state final four as they look to bring home their first championship since 2001.

Dwayne Wimbley Jr. is a big reason for the Raiders' success this season. The star forward has committed to play basketball at Florida State.

And in just five seasons as the Raiders head coach, Julius Sandi has been able to rebuild this program – and he says winning state would mean the world.