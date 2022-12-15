St. Thomas Aquinas Pulls Away Late, Defeats Homestead in Class 3M State Title Game

In a historical night for Florida high school football, one of the winningest programs in the state got all it could handle from a team making its first ever appearance in the championship game.

St. Thomas Aquinas used a strong second half to get a 38-21 victory Thursday in the Class 3M title game at DRV PNK Stadium, marking the first time in Florida High School Athletic Association history that schools from Broward and Miami-Dade have met in the title game.

After the teams each turned the ball over on back-to-back plays, the Raiders (14-0) got on the board first with an 18-yard rushing touchdown from running back Jordan Lyle in the first quarter. The Broncos would tie the game at seven in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from quarterback Joshua Townsend to Richard Dandridge from seven yards out.

Homestead (12-3) would force another Aquinas turnover inside the five-yard line just before halftime to keep the game tied, but St. Thomas would retake the lead without the offense even touching the field. Punt returner King Mack took the first punt of the second half 58 yards to give the Raiders a 14-7 lead.

Aquinas would extend the lead late in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run from quarterback Hezekiah Harris, but Homestead would cut the deficit back to eight points after a 14-yard touchdown pass from Townsend to Javon Robinson.

The Raiders would extend the lead on a 21-yard field goal from kicker Nicholas Romero to make it 24-13 before cornerback Conrad Hussey intercepted a pass from Townsend to give the ball back to Aquinas. That would set up a 24-yard touchdown pass from Harris to wide receiver James Madison.

Townsend would find Robinson for a 5-yard touchdown with under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 31-21 after the two point conversion. But, Aquinas running back Gemari Sands would run in a touchdown from eight yards out to seal the fourth straight state title and 14th state title in program history.

Harris finished the game with 10 of 18 passing for 124 yards and one touchdown. Chance Robinson led all Aquinas receivers with 59 yards on four receptions while Sands led all rushers with 95 yards on five carries. Townsend went 15 of 24 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Homestead, but also had two costly interceptions.

Thursday's action was the first of three straight days involving South Florida teams. Miami Central will face American Heritage at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 2M title game while Columbus will take on Apopka at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4M title game.