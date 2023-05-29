Stanley Cup Final schedule, how to watch Panthers-Golden Knights originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There are 12 NHL franchises that have never won a Stanley Cup.

But soon, that number will shrink to 11.

The Florida Panthers will meet the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final as both teams vie for their first championship.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is the second Cup Final appearance for both Florida and Vegas. The Panthers’ first and only appearance came back in 1996 when they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche. The Knights, meanwhile, made the Cup Final in their inaugural 2017-18 season and fell to the Washington Capitals in five games.

So, will the Golden Knights or Panthers etch their name on Lord Stanley first? Here’s how to watch the series:

What is the Stanley Cup Final format?

Just like the rest of the playoffs, the Stanley Cup Final follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the higher seed having home-ice advantage in Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.

Do the Panthers or Golden Knights have home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Final?

Vegas has home-ice advantage in the Cup Final due to finishing with more regular-season points (111) than Florida (92).

When does the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final start?

Game 1 of Panthers-Golden Knights is set for Saturday, June 3.

What is the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final schedule?

Here’s a look at the full series schedule:

Game 1: Florida at Vegas – Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Florida at Vegas – Monday, June 5, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Vegas at Florida – Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Vegas at Florida – Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5: Florida at Vegas – Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 6: Vegas at Florida – Friday, June 16, 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 7: Florida at Vegas – Monday, June 19, 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

What TV channel is the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final on?

Stanley Cup Final games will air exclusively on TNT.

Where can I stream the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final?

The games will also be available to stream on TNT.com and the TNT app.