Miami Dolphins

Star Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa Will Wear Uniform No. 1

Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins' top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1.

The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.

