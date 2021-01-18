Start Time of Miami Heat's Game vs. Detroit on Monday Postponed

Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons will be tipping off a few hours after it was originally scheduled.

The Heat announced the game will now start at 8 p.m. after originally being scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Miami HEAT basketball is still coming your way today... just a few hours later. pic.twitter.com/ISo63zHYXM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 18, 2021

Miami did not give any specific details into what the exact cause of the delay was, but the Associated Press reports the delay was to allow more time for contact tracing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Heat (4-7) lost Saturday to Detroit 120-100 in the first game of the two game series.