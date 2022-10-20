Start Your Engines: NASCAR Playoffs Return to Homestead-Miami Speedway This Weekend

After two years of spring and summer racing, NASCAR will be bringing its playoffs back to South Florida this weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Sunday’s race is the second of three in NASCAR’s ‘Round of 8,’ with the winner advancing to race for the sport’s championship on November 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Honestly, Homestead Raceway is one of the racer’s favorites. It’s one of those tracks that’s a driver’s track,” said Joey Logano, who is one of the eight drivers racing for a spot in the title race.

Logano has been to Victory Lane before, winning the 2018 edition of the race to clinch a NASCAR Cup Series championship. He is joined by Chase Elliot, southwest Florida native Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe among the drivers competing for this year’s title.

“We’ve got a great shot at it. Our team’s really firing on all eight cylinders right now, we’re bringing some good speed to the racetrack,” Logano said last week. “We’ve got three races in this round to get to the final four in Phoenix, and Miami is one of them and will be very important.”

Logano clinched one of the coveted four sports with a win last Sunday in Las Vegas.

The 2022 race will also mark a return for Homestead-Miami Speedway to NBC. The network will broadcast Sunday’s race, returning South Florida to the Peacock Network after NBC broadcast the race from 1999 to 2006 and again from 2015 to 2019.