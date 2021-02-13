Staying Local: Miami Marlins Reveal Revamped Spring Training Schedule

With pitchers and catchers set to report to camp in the coming days, the Miami Marlins found out they will not have to do much traveling to play their spring training schedule for 2021.

Major League Baseball announced Friday a tentative revamped schedule for the 15 teams who hold their camps in the state, breaking them into geographical groups in the central, southwest and southeast part of the state.

Miami will play their games against the St. Louis Cardinals - who also hold their camp with the Marlins in Jupiter - along with the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach and the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie.

The Marlins and Cardinals will allow fans inside their stadium for games during the 2021 spring training schedule, with the number of fans allowed not yet released:

Miami will tentatively play each team six times, opening their spring training schedule on February 28th at the Astros and ending camp on March 28th at home against the Mets.

The Marlins will open their 2021 regular season on April 1st at home against the in-state rival Tampa Bay Rays. Miami will also end the season at home on October 3rd against the Philadelphia Phillies.