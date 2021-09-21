Steph, Ayesha renew vows with daughter Riley as officiant originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph and Ayesha Curry renewed their vows after 10 years (Yep -- couldn’t believe it ourselves), and it was a family affair with their daughter, Riley, being the officiant.

Both Ryan and Canon Curry watched as the small, yet beautiful and intimate ceremony continued.

Ayesha wrote in an Instagram post about her Warriors star husband:

“A couple of weeks ago, Steph surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting,” she wrote. “Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard.”

The two are close, not just as spouses, but as teammates.

They talk about everything, especially Steph’s game. One time he was even asked about how the couple communicates after a big win like the one he had against the Miami Heat last season when he scored 25 points, 11 of which he tallied in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“That’s my wife, we talk all the time,” Steph smiled.

Ayesha continued in her post.

“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of, but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you Steph.”