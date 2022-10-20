Steph Curry Hilariously Wakes Up Son Celebrating Damion Lee's Game-Winner

Steph hilariously wakes up Canon celebrating DLee's game-winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was pumped watching the ending of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns matchup on Wednesday night at Footprint Center, thanks to his former Warriors teammate Damion Lee.

Late Wednesday night, Curry posted his reaction to Lee's late-game shot against the Dallas Mavericks on his Instagram Story and it's safe to say that the 34-year-old was hyped.

After seeing Lee hit an off-balance shot near the baseline to give the Suns a two-point lead, 107-105, -- which ultimately sealed the game -- Curry screamed at the top of his lungs, much to the chagrin of his wife Ayesha.

Steph woke up Canon while celebrating Damion Lee’s game-winner 😂



[via @StephenCurry30]

While loudly praising Lee's shot, Curry shouted that he doesn't care who he was bothering at the late hour.

"The kids are asleep! I don't care -- stick with it!" Curry shouted at his phone.

Then almost immediately, the Warriors star was informed by his wife that, in his fit of happiness, he had accidentally interrupted the slumber of his son, Canon.

"I'm sorry ... Canon is crying," Curry said. "I woke him up."

In all, although Curry hilariously celebrated his brother-in-law's game-winner, the Suns couldn't have won the game without Lee's help.

Down by more than 20 points at halftime, the Suns outscored the Mavericks 62-43 in the second half. Lee had 11 points in the game -- all in the fourth quarter -- in his 20 minutes of action.

After the game, Suns teammate Devin Booker credited the Warriors' organization for creating a winning culture that Lee clearly has taken with him to Phoenix.

Devin Booker on Damion Lee's game tonight: "It was unbelievable. But I knew it was coming. He knows how to play the game the right way. Big ups to Golden State – they have that culture and instilled that (in him)." — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) October 20, 2022

Even though Curry and Lee are no longer teammates, it is clear that the former will keep hyping up the latter when appropriate.

That is what Dub Nation likes to see: former teammates being hyped for another's success.

