Sports

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Hilariously Wakes Up Son Celebrating Damion Lee's Game-Winner

The Suns beat the Mavs in dramatic fashion to kick-start the 2022 NBA season. Western Conference rival Steph Curry celebrated Phoenix's comeback win a little too loud.

By Jarrod Castillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph hilariously wakes up Canon celebrating DLee's game-winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was pumped watching the ending of the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns matchup on Wednesday night at Footprint Center, thanks to his former Warriors teammate Damion Lee. 

Late Wednesday night, Curry posted his reaction to Lee's late-game shot against the Dallas Mavericks on his Instagram Story and it's safe to say that the 34-year-old was hyped. 

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After seeing Lee hit an off-balance shot near the baseline to give the Suns a two-point lead, 107-105, -- which ultimately sealed the game -- Curry screamed at the top of his lungs, much to the chagrin of his wife Ayesha. 

While loudly praising Lee's shot, Curry shouted that he doesn't care who he was bothering at the late hour.

"The kids are asleep! I don't care -- stick with it!" Curry shouted at his phone. 

Sports

Miami Dolphins 12 mins ago

Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips Mentors Incarcerated Youth in Florida

Tom Brady 26 mins ago

Tom Brady Compares Leaving Family for Football Season to a Military Deployment

Then almost immediately, the Warriors star was informed by his wife that, in his fit of happiness, he had accidentally interrupted the slumber of his son, Canon. 

"I'm sorry ... Canon is crying," Curry said. "I woke him up."

In all, although Curry hilariously celebrated his brother-in-law's game-winner, the Suns couldn't have won the game without Lee's help.

Down by more than 20 points at halftime, the Suns outscored the Mavericks 62-43 in the second half. Lee had 11 points in the game -- all in the fourth quarter -- in his 20 minutes of action. 

After the game, Suns teammate Devin Booker credited the Warriors' organization for creating a winning culture that Lee clearly has taken with him to Phoenix. 

RELATED: Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Even though Curry and Lee are no longer teammates, it is clear that the former will keep hyping up the latter when appropriate. 

That is what Dub Nation likes to see: former teammates being hyped for another's success. 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Golden State WarriorsNBASteph Curry
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us